A video showing a group of young men verbally harassing a foreign woman near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar has gone viral, prompting swift action from Hyderabad City Police. The 24-second clip, recorded on October 2, captures one man using a racial and sexual slur, calling the woman a “white p****,” while others confront and disperse. The incident has reignited debates over tourist safety and public harassment in India’s cities, drawing sharp criticism online. Netizens condemned the behaviour, highlighting that tourists should experience respect and hospitality. Hyderabad City Police confirmed the matter has been reported to the SHO Charminar, assuring that “necessary action is being initiated accordingly” to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents. Foreign Female Tourist Trolls ‘Annoying’ Indian Man Hard After Facing Harassment on Her First Train Journey in India, Calls Him ‘D*ckHead’ in Viral Video (Watch).

Foreign Woman Harassed Near Hyderabad’s Charminar

Sir, the matter has been brought to the notice of SHO Charminar, and necessary action is being initiated accordingly. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) October 4, 2025

