A businessman from Tamil Nadu was detained and handed over to police at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after allegedly filming female airline staff inappropriately and misbehaving onboard an IndiGo flight on April 24.

The incident occurred on flight 6E-6323, scheduled to operate from Hyderabad to Udaipur at around 7:45 am. The accused, identified as Praveen, was seated in 6B and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the episode.

According to a complaint filed by an airline representative, the passenger used his mobile phone to zoom in and take pictures of female crew members, focusing on their legs, faces, and bodies. His actions reportedly made the staff uncomfortable and triggered concern among fellow passengers. Mid-Air Chaos on Air India Express Flight IX-196: Drunk Passenger Molests Air Hostess, Creates Ruckus on Plane; Held by CISF at Jaipur Airport.

Drunk Passenger Booked for Filming IndiGo Crew, Misbehaving on Flight 6E-6323

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In addition to the alleged filming, Praveen is also accused of using abusive language and behaving in an unruly manner with those seated nearby. A co-passenger formally raised the issue, prompting the cabin crew to intervene. Despite repeated warnings, the passenger continued his disruptive conduct.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the crew decided to deboard him before takeoff. He was subsequently handed over to airport police for further action. IndiGo Flight 6E 6571 Fight: ‘Drunk’ Passenger, Crew Clash Over ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Chant on Delhi-Kolkata Flight; Airline Alleges Unruly Behaviour.

Authorities at the airport registered a case against the accused under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Police officials confirmed that a notice has been issued to the accused as part of the legal process.

The incident highlights growing concerns over passenger misconduct on flights, with airlines increasingly adopting strict measures to ensure safety and dignity for crew and passengers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).