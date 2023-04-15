Siddipet, April 15: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife to death on Friday morning in Hyderabad's Nallagandla. As per the reports, the murder took place in front of the couple's six-year-old daughter. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him, said police.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased woman was working as a housekeeping staff for livelihood after separating from her husband. The 26-year-old woman had left her husband's home over personal problems five years ago. The woman was identified as Ambika. She was also working as a salesperson at a boutique, a dental clinic, and a gift store - all located in the same building.

On the day of the incident, the woman had brought her six-year-old daughter to her work. The accused followed her and barged into the boutique. He hit her on the head with a stone. While her attempt to escape failed, the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck. The woman collapsed on the floor and died on the spot. The locals informed the police who arrived at the crime scene immediately and caught the accused with the help of the locals.

According to the reports, the couple, who attended same school, were in relationship before they got married. However, their marriage went downhill when the accused, identified as Narender, got addicted to alcohol and stopped taking care of the family. The accused started harassing and physically abusing the woman in an inebriated state. Fed up with this, the woman left his home along with her daughter.

The woman picked up housekeeping job at commercial establishments to look after her daughter. The accused tried several times to convince the woman to returm ut she refused. The accused also took up a job at a wine shop in Miyapur, to stay close by. However, when she denied to return, the accused held a grudge and planned to kill her. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

