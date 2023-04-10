Malappuram, Apr 10: A 35-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly murdering his wife and escaping with her gold ornaments, police said on Monday.

Mohammed Rafeeq was arrested for the suspected murder of his wife Fathima (30), and her gold ornaments were recovered from his house at Avanakkunnu, police said. Kerala Horror: Two Women Murdered in Suspected Human Sacrifice in Pathanamthitta, Couple Among Three Persons Held.

Police said the man, who is also accused in a case of setting ablaze an ATM near here, was staying at his wife's house in Ealamkulam in the district on Friday night.

"He was staying at her house and in the night, her family members heard some noise and saw him leaving in a rush. She was found tied to the window of the room and they took her to the hospital," police said, adding that hospital authorities said she was brought dead. Kerala: Two Men, Arrested for Rape-Murder of 33-Year-Old Lativan Tourist, Found Guilty of All Charges.

The accused was arrested within hours from his house. Police said there was a quarrel between the couple over intercourse during the night which they suspect resulted in her murder.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.