Bhopal, August 21: A woman has approached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging that her husband gave her triple talaq over the phone. Alveena Imam Quraishi met CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday and urged him to speak to authorities in Bengaluru where her husband lives for taking action. Speaking to news agency ANI, Alveena Imam Quraishi said she fears that her husband would flee the country. Hyderabad: Man Gives Wife Triple Talaq For Allegedly Having Misaligned Teeth.

"My husband lives in Bengaluru. He gave me talaq over the phone on July 31. When I approached Bengaluru police, they didn't help and instead booked me in a case," Quraishi said. "My husband, children and I are citizens of Singapore and OCI cardholders. I fear that my husband may leave the country with my children. The CM has assured me to speak to authorities in Bengaluru," she added. One Year of Abolition of Triple Talaq, Muslim Women Thank Narendra Modi Govt for Passage of Muslim Women’s Right Protection Bill.

After meeting with Alveena, CM Chouhan said he has instructed Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to intervene. "I have spoken to the Madhya Pradesh DGP and directed him to coordinate with Bengaluru Police and take appropriate action in this matter," the Chief Minister said.

"After fighting for the self-respect and justice of our Muslim sisters for years, the Central Government under the leadership of @narendramodi enacted a law to abolish the #TripleTalaaq but still some infuriated people are playing with this law," Chouhan also tweeted. "In Bhopal this morning, a Muslim sister has lodged an FIR after being given triple talaq by her husband who sent divorce messages on mobile. I assure the sister that the Madhya Pradesh police will do everything possible to ensure justice," he added.

On July 31 last year, the Bill was passed in Parliament that led to the abolishing of the Triple Talaq. On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act.

