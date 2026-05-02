IMD Heavy Rainfall Forecast: India Set for Above-Normal May 2026 Rains, Storms and Flash Floods Likely

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India is heading into an unusual pre-monsoon season this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal rainfall across the country for May 2026, with precipitation expected to exceed 110% of the Long Period Average (LPA). This marks a significant shift from the typical dry and scorching weather that usually dominates the start of summer.

The Long Period Average for May rainfall stands at 64.1 mm for both North India and the country as a whole, based on data recorded between 1971 and 2020. This year's forecast suggests that most regions will receive normal to above-normal rain, bringing much-needed relief from rising temperatures and helping reduce the intensity of early summer heatwaves.

Uneven Rainfall Distribution Across India

While above-normal rainfall is expected across large parts of the country, the distribution will not be uniform. Certain areas in East and North-East India, along with regions in East-Central India, could receive below-normal rainfall this month. This regional imbalance could significantly impact agriculture, particularly for crops that rely on early summer showers for growth and irrigation. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Predicts Shift from Heatwave to Thunderstorms as Cyclonic Systems Build Across State.

IMD Issues Severe Weather Warning for Several States

The IMD has issued severe weather warnings for multiple regions. Until May 5, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and parts of North-East India are likely to experience moderate to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h. There is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas, raising the risk of local flash floods and disruptions to daily life and transport. West Bengal Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Kolkata, South Bengal Till May 5; Counting Day May Face Disruption at 77 Centres.

North-West and Central India Also on Alert: May 3 to May 6

Between May 3 and May 6, the Western Himalayan region, the plains of North-West India, and adjoining areas of Central India are expected to witness scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds. During this same period, East India and the eastern coastal states are also forecast to experience stormy weather conditions.

What Experts Say About May 2026 Weather Forecast

Weather experts note that stormy weather during the transition phase between spring and the arrival of the southwest monsoon is not uncommon. However, the volume and intensity of rainfall this May could be significantly higher than usual. The surge in thunderstorm activity and strong winds poses fresh risks. Experts have cautioned that heavy rainfall occurring over a short period could trigger localised flooding and crop damage in vulnerable regions.

Residents and farmers in affected states are advised to stay updated with the latest IMD alerts and take necessary precautions ahead of the forecast severe weather events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).