Kolkata, August 15: Amid the country celebrating 74th Independence Day, reports arrived from West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday that a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was allegedly killed by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress after clashes broke out. The clashes took place over hoisting the National flag on Independence Day.

According to a report, published by Hindustan Times, BJP worker -- Sudarshan Pramanik -- was allegedly beaten to death by TMC supporters over the issue of hoisting the National flag on Independence Day. Following this, police have arrested eight people. Ahmed Patel Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi Over 'LoC to LAC' Remark During I-Day Address, Says 'Govt Should Take Opposition Into Confidence'.

Police stated that the incident took place at Khanakul in Hooghly district, which is 60 km west of Kolkata. Hooghly superintendent of police Tathagata Basu said, "A clash broke out between locals over hoisting the Indian flag at Khanakul in the morning. A man was killed when he was attacked with bamboo sticks. We have detained eight persons for interrogation."

Locals state that both BJP and TMC's offices are in the same area and both parties gathered at the same spot to hoist the flag, due to which the clashes broke out. Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, "Such incidents will continue till the TMC is in power. Till date, 108 BJP workers and leaders have been killed."

However refuting the claims, TMC party spokesperson Prabir Ghosal said, "TMC doesn’t believe or support violence and bloodshed. I have heard that it was a fight between two factions of the BJP. Police are investigating."

