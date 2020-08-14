New Delhi, August 14: Parliament of the eve of Independence Day 2020 was lit in various colours to cherish the diversity of India. The 74th Independence Day in the country will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15. Apart from Parliament, North Block, South Block and India Gate were illuminated ahead of the Swatantrata Diwas. President's Address on Independence Day 2020 Eve: Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Mandir and COVID-19 Feature in Ram Nath Kovind's Speech; Highlights.

On this special occasion, Prime Minister will address the nation from the iconic Red Fort. This year, the Independence Day celebrations will be low-key due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The speech is expected to start at 7.30 am after hoisting tricolour on the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Delhi: Parliament House, North Block, South Block and India Gate illuminated on the eve of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/AYbQ5wGSPd — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Multiple security will be deployed at Red Fort on -Day celebrations. Nearly 4,000 security officials will be deployed at the Mughal-era structure, while more than 350 Delhi Police personnel will be part of the guard of honour.

