New Delhi, August 14: President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the nation on eve of 74th Independence Day, paid homage to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also lauded the efforts of government in combating COVID-19, while condoling the demise of frontline workers who have died in the pandemic so far. Here are major highlights of his address to the nation.

On Gandhi, Kovind said India was "fortunate" to be led in the freedom struggle against the colonial regime by a leader of his stature. The values propagated by the Mahatma are valuable to address the climate change and resource-scarcity challenges being faced by the world.

"We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. As much a saint as a political leader, he was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India: President Ram Nath Kovind," he said.

The President dedicated a major portion of his address on the COVID-19 crisis. "The Independence Day celebrations this year will lack the usual fanfare," he said, citing the state of pandemic across the nation. Kovind lauded the "timely steps" taken by the government so far to "protect scores of lives".

"All state governments took measures in accordance with local circumstances. People also supported wholeheartedly. With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives. This is worth emulating by the wider world," he said.

Kovind also appealed the nation to honour the efforts of medical staff, nurses, doctors, policemen, sanitation staff, railway workers, NGOs, government officials and other frontline workers. Those whose lives were lost sacrificed themselves in the fight against COVID-19, he said.

"The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes," he added.

The President also hailed the bhumi pujan ceremony for a grand Ram Mandir performed in Ayodhya last week. Kovind said the event was the culmination of years of perseverance and patiences among scores of believers. He also lauded the nation for overwhelmingly accepting the Supreme Court verdict to bring the title case dispute to a closure.

Kovind also highlighted the geopolitical success of India, with the country being elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The President said the Indian mission would always be guided by the principle of humanity and the belief of vasudev kutumbakam (the whole world is one family).

The President's address also included a reference to the soldiers who were killed in line of action in Galwan Valley in June. Kovind hailed them as "martyrs", adding that the freedom and sovereignty of the nation is intact due to the relentless sacrifice of the armed forces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).