New Delhi, September 22: After a 13-hour meeting between the Corps Commander of both sides, India and China reiterated the need to continue talks on diplomatic and military level for resolving the tensions. Both sides expressed hope that the row which has erupted in eastern Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be resolved in the near future. India-China Tensions: Amid Ladakh Face-Off, Chinese Construction Activities Observed Near Uttarakhand Border.

"India and China have agreed to continue talking to each other on the ground and keep lines of communication open to avoid the aggravation of the situation," sources linked to news agency ANI reported.

The Corps Commander-level meeting, in which India was represented by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, his likely successor Lt Gen PGK Menon along with a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), began at 10 am on Monday in Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC. The talks continued till over midnight.

"During 6th Corps Commander level talks, China asked India to vacate the positions taken over by it on south bank of Pangong Tso after August 29. India insisted that China should move back to the positions which existed before April-May'20 time frame in Eastern Ladakh sector," the sources were reported as saying.

The border row erupted with the onset of May, after it was found that the Chinese side had made transgression attempts at some points along the eastern Ladakh sector of LAC. The tensions flared up on June 15-16, when a physical clash between the two sides led to fatalities. While India confirmed the death of 20 soldiers, the Chinese side did not reveal the toll of casualties incurred.

