Talking about the India-China border issue, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday said that they are very clear that they will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory. Further, Pande spoke about the situation with Pakistan and said that the DGMOs had arrived at an understanding a year ago which helped them in improving the situation for the civilian population on the ground on both sides of the LoC.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | We are very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory: Army Chief General Manoj Pande to ANI on the India-China border issue pic.twitter.com/OzUyUSkcJJ — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

As far as the situation with Pakistan is concerned, the DGMOs arrived at an understanding a year ago that helped us in improving the situation for the civilian population on the ground on both sides of the LoC: Army Chief General Manoj Pande pic.twitter.com/mHtI7vZgjy — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

