Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?'

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:40 AM IST
A+
A-
India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?'
PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, June 17: Amid the rising tensions in the country over violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi even asked PM if he is hiding as 20 Indian soldiers were killed by Chinese soldiers and the Premier has not responded yet.

Attacking PM Modi over his silence, the Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" Earlier on Tuesday night, Gandhi expressed his condolences after soldier were martyred at Galwan Valley. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time." Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi wrote:

Following the backlash from opposition for not speaking up, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued the government's official reaction to the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The Foreign Ministry called the fatal incident a direct result of Chinese side's bid to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - which demarcates India and China.

Later in the night, Indian Army released an official statement and the death of 20 Indian soldiers in violent face-off which had erupted in the region. The two sides had reportedly initiated military-level talks following the fatal clashes which reportedly led to casualties on the Chinese side as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Galwan Valley India - China tension India-China Face-Off Indian Army Ladakh Line of Actual Control (LAC) Ministry of External Affairs Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi
You might also like
India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report
News

India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash
Viral

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement