India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?'

New Delhi, June 17: Amid the rising tensions in the country over violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi even asked PM if he is hiding as 20 Indian soldiers were killed by Chinese soldiers and the Premier has not responded yet.

Attacking PM Modi over his silence, the Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" Earlier on Tuesday night, Gandhi expressed his condolences after soldier were martyred at Galwan Valley. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time." Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi wrote:

Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2020

Following the backlash from opposition for not speaking up, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued the government's official reaction to the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The Foreign Ministry called the fatal incident a direct result of Chinese side's bid to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - which demarcates India and China.

Later in the night, Indian Army released an official statement and the death of 20 Indian soldiers in violent face-off which had erupted in the region. The two sides had reportedly initiated military-level talks following the fatal clashes which reportedly led to casualties on the Chinese side as well.

