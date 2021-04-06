New Delhi, Apr 6: More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As on day-80 of the vaccination drive (April 5), a total 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose while 4,00,461 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose, according to the data updated at 7 am. India Reports 96,982 New COVID-19 Cases, 446 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far," the ministry said.

"In another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.31 crore. The first dose vaccinations have also exceeded the landmark figure of 7 crore (7,22,77,309) doses," the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 8,31,10,926 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,83,816 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am. These include 89,60,061 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,71,162 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,28,713 FLWs who have received the 1st dose and 42,64,691 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 3,41,06,071 and 8,12,237 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively while 1,94,82,464 and 3,85,527 beneficiaries aged 45 and above received the 1st and 2nd doses respectively, according to the ministry.

Of the total 8,31,10,926 jabs given in the country, Maharashtra has so far given the highest with 81,27,248 number of doses, followed by Gujarat at 76,89,507, Rajasthan at 72,99,305, Uttar Pradesh at 71,98,372 and West Bengal at 65,41,370 doses, the data stated.

The total COVID-219 tests conducted in the country has crossed the 25-crore mark and the cumulative positivity rate has marginally increased to 5.07 per cent, the ministry said.

India's daily new cases continue to rise with a total of 96,982 cases registered in a span of 24 hours. Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases accounting for 80.04 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry highlighted.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,288. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 while Karnataka reported 5,279 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 7,88,223 and now comprises 6.21 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 46,393 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

"Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 57.42 per cent of the total active caseload of the country," the ministry underlined.

Twelve states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,17,32,279 with 50,143 recoveries being registered in a day. Besides, 446 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Eight states account for 80.94 per cent of the new deaths, the ministry said adding Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (155). Punjab follows with 72 daily deaths.

Thirteen sates and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Odisha, Assam, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.