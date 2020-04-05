India Set to Light Candles, Diyas, Flashlights Today at 9 PM For 9 Minutes Following PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Countrymen to Switch Off Lights Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 5: People of India will light diyas, candles or use the flashlight of their mobile phones following Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeal to all countrymen to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5. The Prime Minister said that the new task is as an attempt to show COVID-19, the strength of Indian unity and 'light'. The Prime Minister's move comes as a sign of solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, PM Modi, in a video message had urged people of the nation to stand at doors or in balconies and light candles or diyas to dispel the darkness and gloom brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

He had said this Sunday, 5th April we have to challenge the COVID-19 pandemic and we have to introduce it to the power of light. "I want your 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5," Modi added. "On 5th of April, at 9 p.m., turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on the 5th of April", PM Modi said. He added saying that let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve.

The Prime Minister's call comes days after the success of the 'Janata curfew'. Modi appealed to citizens to follow the lockdown orders and not venture out at anytime asserting that social distancing is the only way to flatten the graph of spiking cases across the nation despite all efforts.