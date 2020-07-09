New Delhi, July 9: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK. Commenting on COVID-19 vaccines, PM Modi said that he is certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up the production of the vaccine once it is discovered.

He further added, "Vaccines made in India are responsible for 2/3rd of the vaccine needs of the world's children. Today also our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of COVID-19 vaccine." India Global Week 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says 'India Among Most Open Economies', Calls For Global Investment; Key Highlights.

In his address, he spoke about the possible ways for global revival post-COVID-19 and stated that India will play a leading role in it. "In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India. There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role", the Prime Minister said.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with Bharat Biotech India Limited, a private pharma company, is jointly developing a vaccine against the coronavirus or Covid-19. The target of August 15 set by the ICMR for the launch of the vaccine in the country faced flak from the experts. The scientists’ body has welcomed the development of a candidate vaccine, it feels that the idea is “unrealistic”, the statement said.

