New Delhii, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK. During his address, the Prime Minister spoke on the possible ways to revive the economy and businesses in India and across the globe post COVID-19 and stated that India will play a leading role in global revival. "In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India. There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute to the global revival. He said that Indians are natural reformers and that history shows that India has overcome every challenge be it social or economic. "On one hand India is fighting strong battle against the global pandemic.With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on health of economy", the Prime Minister said. India Global Week Summit 2020: EAM S Jaishankar to Headline UK-Based Virtual Event.

Take a look at the Key Highlights

World over, you have seen the contribution of India's talent-force. Who can forget the Indian tech industry & tech professionals. They have been showing the way for decades. India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute: PM Narendra Modi said at India Global Week 2020 Indians are natural reformers. History shows that India has overcome every challenge be it social or economic, Says PM Modi On one hand India is fighting strong battle against the global pandemic.With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on health of economy: PM Modi When India talks of revival it's revival with care, with compassion, which is sustainable both for environment& economy, says PM Modi Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots of economic recovery: PM Modi India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today: PM Narendra Modi at India Global Week 2020 Talking about vaccines, PM Modi said vaccines made in India are responsible for 2/3rd of the vaccine needs of the world's children. "Today also our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of COVID-19 vaccine", he said. The Prime Minister said he is certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered

Touted as one of the mega virtual event, it is being organised by India Inc. in United Kingdom (UK). The event aims to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects. The three-day summit which will be held between July 9 and July 11, will be held on a virtual platform owing to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. There would be around 75 sessions which will cover subject areas such as geopolitics, business, emerging technologies, banking and finance, pharma, defence and security, and arts and culture.

