New Delhi, December 25: The Indian Army has officially revised its long-standing blanket ban on social media use for its personnel, moving to a new policy that permits 'passive participation.' On Thursday (December 25), the Indian Army issued fresh social media guidelines for its personnel, cautioning against active engagement on digital platforms. The advisory specifically mentions apps such as Instagram, Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. Soldiers and officers have been instructed to avoid commenting, posting or communicating personal views online, and to use social media strictly for viewing and monitoring purposes only, in line with operational security norms.

Policy Shift Details

Under the new directives, 'passive participation' primarily entails viewing, liking, and sharing content from officially approved military accounts or public information. The revised policy explicitly prohibits active engagement such as posting personal opinions, sharing operational details, or discussing sensitive military matters. Personnel are also barred from posting photographs or videos that reveal their identity, unit, location, or any sensitive information related to their service.

The guidelines emphasize the use of official accounts or approved channels for any form of public interaction. Crucially, soldiers are strictly forbidden from creating or joining private groups on social media platforms with unknown members, or engaging in any activity that could compromise national security or operational secrecy.

Rationale Behind the Change

This policy adjustment reflects the Army's acknowledgment of the ubiquitous nature of social media in modern society and its potential benefits. The move is intended to leverage digital platforms for positive image building, disseminating accurate information, and fostering better connectivity between soldiers and their families. It is also seen as an effort to boost morale by allowing personnel a limited, controlled presence in the digital sphere, aligning with contemporary communication strategies.

The Army aims to strike a balance between allowing its personnel to be part of the modern digital landscape and safeguarding critical information, preventing espionage, and maintaining the highest standards of military discipline.

Strict Guidelines and Security

To mitigate potential risks, the Indian Army has issued comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) detailing the permissible and prohibited activities. These guidelines focus heavily on national security, data protection, and preventing the leakage of sensitive information. Personnel are explicitly warned against sharing location data, unit designations, or any movements related to their duties.

Any violation of these new rules will be met with severe disciplinary action, underscoring the Army's commitment to enforcing the policy rigorously. The onus is placed on individual soldiers to exercise extreme caution and adhere to the guidelines to prevent any misuse or security breach.

Historical Context and Implications

Historically, the Indian Army maintained a near-total ban on social media use for its personnel, primarily due to concerns over information leakage, cyber espionage, and maintaining the integrity and discipline of the force. While effective in theory, the blanket ban often faced challenges in enforcement, with personnel sometimes engaging unofficially.

The new policy signifies a progressive step, aligning the Indian Army with several other global military forces that have adopted nuanced social media policies. It acknowledges the need for modernization while reinforcing the core principles of security and discipline essential to any armed force. The success of this revised policy will largely depend on the effective implementation of the guidelines and the digital literacy of its personnel.

