New Delhi, January 14: Jaipur is poised to make history on January 15, 2026, as it hosts the 78th Indian Army Day Parade. This year's celebration is particularly significant as it marks the first occasion the main parade will be conducted outside a traditional cantonment area in the Pink City, offering an unprecedented opportunity for public engagement. The Indian Army Day Parade 2026, scheduled for the morning hours, is expected to commence between 9:00 AM and 12:30 PM, showcasing the Indian Army's discipline, strength, and technological advancements to a wider civilian audience.

Indian Army Day 2026 Parade Venue and Public Access

The grand Indian Army Day 2026 Parade will unfold along Mahal Road in Jagatpura, Jaipur, a location chosen for its wide roads and accessibility, facilitating large public attendance. This move to a public urban route underscores the Army's commitment to fostering a stronger connection with citizens.

While entry to the parade is generally free, passes were mandatory for seated areas, with online registration having been available until January 14, 2026, via the Rajasthan government portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Attendees are advised to arrive at the parade venue by 8:45 AM. Jaipur is only the fourth city outside Delhi to host the Army Day Parade, following Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Pune, further highlighting the unique nature of this year's event.

Showcase of Military Might and Innovation

The 2026 Army Day Parade is anticipated to be a spectacular display of India's military strength, featuring a diverse array of weapons, vehicles, drones, and advanced defense systems. A major highlight will be the first public appearance of the newly formed Bhairav Battalion, a specialized unit designed for drone-based operations, reflecting the Indian Army's adaptation to modern warfare requirements. Spectators can also expect to witness powerful demonstrations, including the BrahMos cruise missile, the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, and indigenous attack helicopters such as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand. Fly-pasts by fighter jets and helicopters are also slated to add to the aerial spectacle.

Army Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming and Related Events

For those unable to attend in person, the Army Day 2026 Parade is expected to be widely broadcast. The official YouTube channel of the Indian Army shall host Army Day 2026 Parade live streaming.

Jaipur Army Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming

In addition to the parade, a "Know Your Army" exhibition was held from January 8 to 12, 2026, at Bhawani Niketan College campus, offering citizens a closer look at military hardware. A "Shaurya Sandhya 2026" programme, including a drone show and felicitation of martyrs' families, is also scheduled for January 15 at SMS Stadium.

Full Dress Rehearsal Ahead of Indian Army Day Parade on 15th January in Jaipur

Historical Significance of Army Day

Indian Army Day is observed annually on January 15 to commemorate a pivotal moment in the nation's history. On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General KM Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, becoming the first Indian to hold the prestigious position. The day serves as a solemn tribute to the valor, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication of the Indian Army personnel who tirelessly protect the nation's sovereignty and integrity. The 78th Army Day celebration in Jaipur not only honors this rich legacy but also underscores the Army's continuous evolution and readiness to face future challenges.

