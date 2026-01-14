Jaipur, January 14: Jaipur is set to witness a historic moment as it hosts the Indian Army Day Parade 2026 on January 15 at Mahal Road in Jagatpura. For the first time, the prestigious Army Day celebrations will be organised outside traditional cantonment areas, bringing the grandeur of the Indian Army closer to the public. The Pink City is gearing up to celebrate the occasion with full fervour and patriotic zeal.

Thousands of spectators, defence personnel and dignitaries are expected to attend the parade. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Army Chief will grace the event. The parade, scheduled to begin in the morning at 9 am and end at around 12 pm, will feature an impressive march-past by soldiers, aerial displays, tableaux, and a showcase of modern weapons and advanced war machinery. Notably, there will also be representation from the Nepal Army, highlighting strong defence ties. Indian Army Day 2026 Parade Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details.

Army Day Parade 2026: Tight Security Measures in Place

Security has been significantly tightened across Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan. Thousands of police personnel have been deployed to manage crowds and ensure smooth conduct of the event. Authorities have urged citizens to follow guidelines and cooperate with security agencies to make the celebrations safe and successful. Indian Army Day Wishes and Quotes: Send Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and Greetings To Pay Tribute to the Armed Forces on Army Day.

Traffic Restrictions During Army Day Parade in Jaipur

To manage heavy movement, police have issued a detailed traffic advisory. Mahal Road, from NRI Circle to Bombay Hospital, will remain barricaded for the general public from morning till afternoon on January 15. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan alternate routes.

• Traffic from Khatu Shyam Circle will be diverted via Haldighati Marg and VIT Road

• Traffic from Vidhani Chowk will move towards Kendriya Vihar Marg

• Vehicles heading towards Bombay Hospital will be diverted through Mahatma Gandhi Road

• Residents near Mahal Road may use parallel streets to access their homes

Jaipur Issues Traffic Advisory, Mahal Road to Remain Closed

Parking Arrangement and Entry Guidelines

Special parking facilities will be available at Haldi Ghati Marg and Rana Sanga Marg. Entry to the parade venue will be permitted only with a free pass, which can be obtained through online registration. Cameras and drones will not be allowed at the venue.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their journey in advance, arrive early for a better viewing experience, and cooperate with police to ensure the grand success of Army Day Parade 2026 in Jaipur.

