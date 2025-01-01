Sulaymaan Al Majid, an Indian-origin doctor, was killed in a light aircraft crash off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Sunday, December 29. The 26-year-old was co-piloting the aircraft with a 26-year-old Pakistani woman, who also lost her life in the accident. The flight, which was intended as a sightseeing experience with his family, ended in disaster shortly after takeoff near the Cove Rotana Hotel. As per reports, the plane lost radio contact and attempted an emergency landing before both occupants succumbed to their injuries despite resuscitation efforts. Sulaymaan's family, devastated by the loss, was awaiting his return to celebrate the New Year together. UAE Plane Crash: Pilot, Co-Pilot Die As Jazirah Aviation Club Aircraft Crashes Into Sea off Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Coast.

Indian Origin Dr Sulaymaan Al Majid Dies in Plane Crash:

