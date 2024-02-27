Hyderabad, February 27: A man identified as Shaik Nizamuddin who is a native of Telangana's Medak died in UAE due to cardiac arrest on February 24. The deceased man's son has written a letter requesting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back the mortal remains to India.

In the letter, Shaik Nizamuddin's son Shaik Aamir stated that he received information about his father's death due to cardiac arrest in a call on February 24. He noted that his father was staying in UAE for his salary settlement as the company he worked for as a driver closed three years back. He requested to help his family in getting back his father's salary and settlement money as his father was the only bread-earner of the family. Indian Student Dies in Canada: 25-Year-Old From Hyderabad Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Ontario, Family Urges EAM Jaishankar for Help

In the letter, Shaik Aamir wrote, "This is to state that my father Shaik Nizamuddin resident of H No: 5-6-143/267/F Fareed Nagar, Zaheerabad, Telangana State holder of Indian Passport No: L3444166 who was working in Golden Rock Company as a Driver but the said Company was closed three years back and was staying there for his salary settlement and could not visit Hyderabad since 2018."

"On 24th Feb 2024, I received a call that my father had died due to cardiac arrest, hence it is requested to kindly send back his mortal remains and see that my father's entire salary and settlement is given back to us as we are from a very poor family. My father had five daughters and a son for whom he was the only bread earner. Kindly inform the action taken," he added. Syed Mazhar Ali Attacked in Chicago: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Voices Concern Over Attack on Hyderabad Student in US, Promises Help Desk

Majlis Bachao Tahreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has shared the letter written by Shaik Aamir on the social media platform X. While sharing the letter on X, Amjed Ullah Khan stated, ".@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Shaik Nizamuddin from Medak, Telangana State who was working as a driver in Golden Rock Company died due to cardiac arrest on 24th Feb 2024, His family has requested you to kindly help in getting his mortal remains back to Medak. The company in which he was working was closed three years back and due to some problems he could not return home since 2018."

