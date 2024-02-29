Jaipur, February 29: Rajasthan school education minister Madan Dilawar made a claim on Wednesday, February 28, that India was the first country to invent the airplane, long before the Wright Brothers. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of Rajasthan Vigyan Mahotsav, a science festival held to mark National Science Day.

Madan Dilawar said that an Indian named Shivkar Bapuji Talpade had flown an unmanned aircraft in Mumbai in 1895, but this fact was not recorded in history books as India was under British rule. He cited the Pushpak Viman, a mythical flying chariot mentioned in Hindu epics, as evidence of India’s ancient prowess in aeronautics. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Says ‘Akbar Was Not Great at All As the Emperor Gave the Concept of Meena Bazaar’.

India Invented Airplane Before Wright Brothers

“In the field of aeronautics, our country has always been advanced. Whenever we talk about the making of airplanes, the Wright Brothers’ name appears, but it is not true. The truth is that an Indian named Talpade had already invented an aircraft before the Wright Brothers," Dilawar Said, According to TOI.

Dilawar Mentions Other Historical Indian Contributions

The Rajasthan minister also asserted that India had made many other scientific discoveries and inventions, such as oral rehydration solution (ORS), Lasik eye surgery, decimal point, and the value of pi. Dilawar said the state government would form a committee to review the current history textbooks and include truthful information about India’s glorious past. Rajasthan: Two School Teachers Suspended in Kota Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations, Minister Madan Dilawar Says ‘Will Take Strict Action’ (Watch Video).

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who accompanied the minister, echoed his views and said that the new generation should be inspired by the biographies of the great scientists of the nation and their achievements. He also stressed the need to promote the spirit of Swadeshi and self-reliance among the children.

