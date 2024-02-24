Two teachers from a government school in the Sangod block of Kota district, Rajasthan, have been suspended by Education Minister Madan Dilawar following allegations of involvement in religious conversion activities and ‘love jihad’. A third teacher is also under investigation. The suspensions were announced on Thursday night. In a video statement, Minister Dilawar explained that they had received information about a Hindu girl in a secondary school whose name was changed to a Muslim name. He stated that there is an ongoing conspiracy of religious conversion and love jihad in the area. Upon receiving this information, immediate action was taken to suspend two teachers, and an investigation into another teacher was initiated. He further added that if the investigation confirms their involvement in these acts, all three teachers will be dismissed from their jobs. The suspended teachers have been identified as Mirza Mujahid and Firoz Khan. Twist in Bengaluru Love Jihad Case: Woman Techie Enacted Drama As Boyfriend From Jammu and Kashmir Dumped Her, Say Police.

Rajasthan Love Jihad

#WATCH | Minister of School Education of Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar says, "In the Khajoori village of Sangod panchayat samiti in Kota district, the religion of a girl in senior secondary school was mentioned as 'Islam' in the transfer certificate of a girl despite her being a… pic.twitter.com/KdaaGavmje — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 24, 2024

