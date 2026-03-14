Are Indian LPG Vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi Heading Towards Jackson Coast in US? Know Truth Here

Mumbai, March 14: Several social media posts are claiming that the two Indian-flagged LPG vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were being diverted to Jackson, USA. However, statement from the Ministry of Shipping said that both ships are carrying critical fuel supplies intended for the Indian domestic market are arriving to India.

The misinformation surfaced on platforms like X, formerly Twitter, with some users labelling the movement as a "win for Trump’s America First policy" and questioning why the Indian Navy was safeguarding vessels allegedly bound for the American coast. These claims were fueled by a temporary 24-hour presence of the vessels in the Gulf of Oman, which led to speculation about a shift in their maritime course. Did Iran Launch a Heavy Strike on an Indian Oil Tanker? PIB Debunks AI-Generated Video Circulating on Social Media.

Are Indian LPG Vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi Heading Towards Jackson Coast

(Photo Credits: X/@shuvankr, @_vkjha)

Fact Check: Are Indian LPG Vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi Heading Towards Jackson Coast

The Ministry of Shipping clarified on Saturday morning, March 14, that both the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz as of the early hours of March 14. Their designated arrival ports are Mundra and Kandla in Gujarat, respectively. The ships are carrying a combined cargo of approximately 92,700 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is vital for maintaining India’s energy reserves amid the current West Asia conflict.

Shivalik : Expected arrival at Mundra on March 16.

: Expected arrival at Mundra on March 16. Nanda Devi: Expected arrival at Kandla on March 17.

Clarification of Ministry of Shipping

#JustIN | Shipping Ministry confirms, #Shivalik & #NandaDevi #LPG Carrying Vessels Have Crossed The Strait of Hormuz Safely Early Morning, Their Arrival Port Is #Mundra & #Kandla, Their Expected Arrival Dates Are March 16 & 17, They Are Carrying Around 92,700 tonne LPG

24… https://t.co/l1wk2i9lAO pic.twitter.com/XlFhOqrfRP

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 14, 2026

Addressing the rumors of "Jackson-bound" diversions, maritime authorities highlighted that there are currently 24 Indian-flagged vessels operating within the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The Indian Navy has maintained a steady presence in these waters to safeguard Indian economic interests and ensure the "freedom of navigation" for vessels carrying essential commodities to Indian shores. Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Here’s the Fact Check of Fake Viral Screenshot Amid Iran Conflict.

The presence of the Shivalik in the Gulf of Oman over the last 24 hours was part of a standard transit procedure involving high-value energy cargo. Officials noted that the Indian Navy’s role is strictly to protect India's strategic interests and not to facilitate the logistics of foreign nations as suggested by the debunked "Vishwaguru" and "Trump policy" tweets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC TV18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : Indian-flagged LPG vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were being diverted to Jackson, USA. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).