Pune, May 29: Giving a tough competition for young National Defence Academy cadets, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday did push-ups. The images of Admiral Singh performing push-ups are going viral on social media. The Chief of The Naval Staff was at the academy to review the POP of the 14oth course. The Passing Out Parade of the 140th batch of the NDA was held on Saturday.

A day before the POP, he met cadets of the Hunter squadron and asked them to get down on their knees to perform push-ups. Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon praised Admiral Singh. He said, “A Leader is always there leading from the front.” Netizens are also lauding the Chief of the Naval Staff for his act. Notably, Admiral Singh is an alumnus of the NDA's 56th course. Maharashtra: National Defence Academy Holds Passing Out Parade of 140th Course (View Pics).

In a tweet, Lt Gen Dhillon said, Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff is chief guest for POP tomorrow. He went to Hunter Sqn & said “let’s do push-ups!”. To his question of “how many?” CSM answered “As many” So a serving 4 star Admiral, in uniform, gets down to do push-ups with his Sqn!! Jai Hind.” The Defence Ministry Udhampur PRO also tweeted the imaged of Admiral Singh performing push-ups with GC’s of Hunter Squadron. Nikita Kaul, Wife of Major Dhoundiyal Martyred in Pulwama Encounter, Joins Indian Army as Lieutenant.

Tweet by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon:

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff is chief guest for POP tomorrow. He went to Hunter Sqn & said “let’s do push-ups!”. To his question of “how many?” CSM answered “As many” So a serving 4 star Admiral, in uniform, gets down to do pushups with his Sqn!! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WI3sSlB4wG — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) May 28, 2021

Tweet by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence:

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh doing Squadron Type Push Ups at NDA. Giving serious competition to the young cadets! #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/tniHbU2BEc — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) May 28, 2021

Over 300 GCs passed out of the academy on Saturday. These cadets will now undergo one year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of three service wings – Indian Military Academy at Dehradun, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

