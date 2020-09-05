New Delhi, September 5: In addition to 230 trains operating as of now, the Indian Railways will run 80 more passenger trains from September 12, for which reservations will start from September 10. "We have decided to operate 80 more special trains from September 12 and reservations for these will open on September 10," Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said. A list of 80 passenger trains that will start from September 12 has also been released by the Indian Railways. Railway Board Denies Issuing New Circular on Suspension of Regular Trains, Operations Not to Resume.

Vinod Kumar added that the Indian Railways will monitor special trains and wherever there is a demand for a train or the waiting list is long, it will run a clone train. As for running trains for candidates appearing in various exams across the country, he said: "We will run trains whenever there is a request from the state governments for exams and other such purposes." Private Trains in India? 23 Companies Attend Meeting Called by Indian Railways.

Full List of 80 Passenger Trains Set to Start From September 12:

VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Complete list of 80 trains as announced by Ministry of Railways. These trains will start from 12th. pic.twitter.com/MbVq3OfJuR — DRM Bengaluru (@drmsbc) September 5, 2020

The Indian Railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Railways started to operate the Shramik Special trains from May 1 for stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists. It also began 15 pairs of Special Air Conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of timetabled trains from June 1.

