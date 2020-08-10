New Delhi, August 10: Shortly after a fake circular on suspension of trains went viral on social media, the Ministry of Railways issued a clarification. It was categorically stated that no such new circular was issued on regular train services. No final decision was announced on the resumption of regular express, passenger and suburban train services.

As per the fake notification that went viral, it was stated that the regular express, passenger and suburban trains will not resume till at least September 30. Indian Railways to Take Action Against Agency Issuing False Recruitment Advertisement.

See Clarification Issued by Ministry of Railways

Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways. Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 10, 2020

"Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways. Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run," the Ministry of Railways said.

The Railways Board had, in the past month, announced a suspension of all regular train services till August 12 citing the threat of coronavirus transmission.

Regular train services were first suspended across the nation from March 23, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown for three weeks to curb COVID-19 transmission.

From May 1, special trains categorised as 'Shramik Trains' resumed operations on select-routes to facilitate the movement of stranded labourers. AC trains for passengers were subsequently resumed on May 12, and from June 1, passenger trains with non-AC bogies were also put into operation on some routes.

