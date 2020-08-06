New Delhi, August 6: Seeking to keep a closer eye on the activities of the Chinese military both near the Indian territory as well as in its depth areas all along the 4,000 kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian security agencies feel there is a requirement of four to six dedicated satellites which can help them keep a check on the adversary's moves.

The need has been felt after the Chinese Army in the garb of an exercise in the Xinjiang region on its side of the LAC mobilised more than 40,000 troops along with heavy weaponry and artillery and started rushing them towards Indian territory and transgressed into Indian territory at multiple locations surprising the Indian formations located in Leh including the 14 Corps headquarters. India ‘Firmly Rejected’ China’s Attempts to Raise Kashmir Issue at UNSC, Says Ministry of External Affairs.

"To improve the coverage of the activities of the Chinese troops and forces in both near Indian territory and in their depth areas, there is a need for four to six dedicated satellites with very high-resolution sensors and cameras giving ability to keep a close watch even on the movement of small objects and individuals," defence sources told ANI.

The capability and assets would also help the country to reduce dependence on foreign associates to keep a watch on Chinese and other adversaries, they said. The Indian Armed Forces already have a few military satellites which are used for keeping a close watch on the adversaries but there is a need to further strengthen that capability, the sources said.

At the moment, Chinese troops have transgressed into Indian territory in Finger area along the Panging Tso lake where they are refusing to disengage completely and want to create an observation post at Finger-5. In Gogra area also, they are maintaining some elements.

Because of the lack of clarity about the Chinese activities, the Indian side took time to build up its numbers in Ladakh and additional forces had to be pumped in from adjoining areas and reserve formations were also moved there. The Chinese have created a similar build up all along the LAC opposite Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh but the Chinese troops there are in depth areas. In the Ladakh sector, the Defence Ministry has now admitted that the Chinese troops have transgressed into Indian territory at multiple locations.

The Chinese had started the conflict with India on May 5 when they marched into the Galwan valley in very high numbers and tried to change the status quo on the LAC but the Indian forces managed to handle the situation well.