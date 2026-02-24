Beijing, February 24: A prominent Chinese influencer has sparked widespread condemnation across social media after filming and sharing video of his wife’s 23-hour labour and subsequent childbirth. The influencer Paul in USA uploaded the video on social media, sparking an intense debate over the ethics of "content-driven" parenting and the boundaries of privacy.

Critics have labelled the move as "shameless marketing," accusing him of exploiting a vulnerable family moment to boost his follower count and advertising revenue. Indonesian Influencer Lula Lahfah Found Dead at 26, Father Reveals Cause of Death.

Influencer Under Fire For Posting Wife's 23-Hour Labour For Views

The controversy began when the influencer started documenting his wife’s journey in the delivery room, providing real-time updates on her pain levels and the medical procedures involved. While some followers initially expressed support, the tone shifted when the influencer included links to sponsored products and encouraged viewers to "like and subscribe" during the most intense moments of the delivery. The video has since garnered millions of views, but the backlash from the Chinese public and state-affiliated media has been swift and severe.

The primary criticism centers on the lack of dignity afforded to the wife during a highly medical and private event. According to reports from the South China Morning Post, viewers were particularly disturbed by shots that appeared to compromise the wife's privacy for the sake of "authentic" storytelling. Many commenters questioned whether the wife had given genuine informed consent or if she was pressured into participating to support the family’s social media business. Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias Dies at 27 After Plastic Surgery Complications; Know Cause of Death.

Social media users on platforms like Weibo have called for the influencer’s account to be suspended, arguing that childbearing should not be treated as a spectator sport. "This is not about sharing a miracle; this is about using a woman’s pain as a tool for monetisation," one viral comment read.

The ‘Traffic at All Costs’ Culture

This incident has reignited a broader discussion in China regarding the "traffic-first" mentality that dominates the influencer economy. Under pressure to maintain high engagement rates, many content creators are increasingly turning to "extreme" family content, including staged pranks, invasive hospital vlogs, and the constant filming of minors.

Industry analysts suggest that the competitive nature of Douyin and Kuaishou encourages creators to push boundaries. However, legal experts warn that such behavior may violate China’s civil codes regarding the right to privacy and the protection of a person’s image, regardless of the relationship between the parties involved.

In response to the outcry, the platform has reportedly restricted the reach of the video, though it has not yet issued a formal ban on the creator. Chinese regulators have recently signaled a crackdown on "low-brow" and "unethical" content, specifically targeting influencers who use personal tragedies or sensitive medical events to attract followers.

