India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 42,533 With 2,553 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1,373

New Delhi, May 4: India's COVID-19 tally surged to 42,533 on Monday with 2,553 new cases and 72 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 29,453 are active cases while 11,707 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1,373 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday morning. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday stated that a total of 11,07,233 samples have been tested in India till May 4. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state by COVID-19 with 12,974 positive cases. The state recorded 678 new cases and 27 more deaths on Sunday. The total death toll in the state jumped to 548 till Sunday. In Mumbai's Dharavi, 94 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported on May 3. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official stated that the overall cases in Asia's largest slum in the city rose to 590 and fatalities 20. Which State Has Most And Least Number of Red, Orange, Green Zones? Check State-Wise List With District Names as Coronavirus Lockdown Extends.

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,549 till Sunday night. Reports inform that the national capital witnessed a highest single-day spike with 427 new coronavirus caseson May 3. The government said Central teams are being deployed in 20 districts with heavy case load of COVID-19 to help states in implementation of containment measures.

The other states that have been severely affected by COVID-19 include Gujarat with a total 5055 cases, Rajasthan recorded 2,886 cases, West Bengal with 927, Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,645 cases including 1,848 active cases, Bihar (482), Haryana (394), Odisha (160) and Jharkhand (115).States which reported less than 10 cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura.