New Delhi, August 24: India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases and 836 deaths in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally jumped to 31,06,349 and 57,542 have died to the virus, according to Health Ministry numbers published on Monday. The only positive sign in this grim scenario is that 23,38,036 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, this also includes 57,468 recoveries in the past 24 hours
India recorded its highest growth in COVID-19 cases during the week between 17-23 August, and also the highest fatalities due to the disease. This happened, despite a steady improvement in the fatality rate. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India to Start Phase 3 Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine
India Reported 61,408 New Coronavirus Cases in the past 24 hours:
India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 57,542 deaths: Union Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/jzYnnHjTzt
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured / Discharged / Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|923
|48
|1853
|109
|32
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89389
|1586
|252638
|8593
|3189
|97
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|990
|6
|2228
|103
|5
|4
|Assam
|21593
|492
|67641
|2045
|234
|7
|5
|Bihar
|24168
|1195
|94858
|3306
|503
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1272
|100
|1471
|45
|33
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7495
|187
|12394
|372
|189
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|12
|1702
|50
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11594
|168
|144138
|1230
|4284
|14
|10
|Goa
|3631
|178
|10019
|479
|140
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14399
|222
|68243
|976
|2881
|14
|12
|Haryana
|8680
|549
|44013
|600
|597
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1525
|56
|3341
|107
|29
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6975
|2
|24398
|593
|608
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|9756
|229
|18507
|135
|308
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|82693
|389
|184568
|7626
|4615
|93
|17
|Kerala
|19601
|865
|36535
|1292
|218
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|720
|55
|1469
|20
|21
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11261
|333
|39399
|872
|1206
|21
|20
|Maharashtra
|169833
|4954
|480114
|9241
|21995
|297
|21
|Manipur
|1655
|113
|3455
|194
|22
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1035
|72
|769
|20
|7
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|494
|11
|423
|3
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1460
|77
|2166
|92
|9
|1
|25
|Odisha
|22861
|1037
|52277
|1773
|399
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3654
|137
|6307
|373
|151
|8
|27
|Punjab
|15305
|862
|24302
|409
|1036
|45
|28
|Rajasthan
|14176
|349
|54144
|1648
|944
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|507
|8
|871
|37
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53710
|297
|313280
|5603
|6420
|80
|31
|Telengana
|22908
|522
|80586
|1851
|755
|11
|32
|Tripura
|2448
|208
|6182
|121
|72
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4350
|135
|10021
|345
|195
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|48291
|506
|131295
|4638
|2867
|70
|35
|West Bengal
|27900
|96
|104959
|3088
|2737
|48
|Total#
|707668
|10338
|2280566
|57989
|56706
|912
Talking about the update in terms of the coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN has completed phase 1 human trials in just one month. Phase 1 of the vaccine trial was done on healthy people aged 18-55 years having no co-morbid conditions. Human trials of COVAXIN are going on in 12 sites across India.
Zydus Cadila is developing the other potential COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D. The doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in phase 1 clinical trial, which began on July 15. Phase 2 trial of ZyCoV-D started on August 5.
India now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases globally after the US and Brazil. Global coronavirus death toll topped 800,000 and more than 23.31 million people are reported be infected by the novel coronavirus globally. According to a Reuters tally, infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first case was identified in China in December 2019.
