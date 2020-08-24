New Delhi, August 24: India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases and 836 deaths in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally jumped to 31,06,349 and 57,542 have died to the virus, according to Health Ministry numbers published on Monday. The only positive sign in this grim scenario is  that 23,38,036 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, this also includes 57,468 recoveries in the past 24 hours

India recorded its highest growth in COVID-19 cases during the week between 17-23 August, and also the highest fatalities due to the disease. This happened, despite a steady improvement in the fatality rate. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India to Start Phase 3 Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine 

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured / Discharged / Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 923 48  1853 109  32
2 Andhra Pradesh 89389 1586  252638 8593  3189 97 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 990 2228 103  5
4 Assam 21593 492  67641 2045  234
5 Bihar 24168 1195  94858 3306  503
6 Chandigarh 1272 100  1471 45  33
7 Chhattisgarh 7495 187  12394 372  189
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 12  1702 50  2
9 Delhi 11594 168  144138 1230  4284 14 
10 Goa 3631 178  10019 479  140
11 Gujarat 14399 222  68243 976  2881 14 
12 Haryana 8680 549  44013 600  597 12 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1525 56  3341 107  29
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6975 24398 593  608 15 
15 Jharkhand 9756 229  18507 135  308 11 
16 Karnataka 82693 389  184568 7626  4615 93 
17 Kerala 19601 865  36535 1292  218 15 
18 Ladakh 720 55  1469 20  21
19 Madhya Pradesh 11261 333  39399 872  1206 21 
20 Maharashtra 169833 4954  480114 9241  21995 297 
21 Manipur 1655 113  3455 194  22
22 Meghalaya 1035 72  769 20  7
23 Mizoram 494 11  423 0
24 Nagaland 1460 77  2166 92  9
25 Odisha 22861 1037  52277 1773  399
26 Puducherry 3654 137  6307 373  151
27 Punjab 15305 862  24302 409  1036 45 
28 Rajasthan 14176 349  54144 1648  944 11 
29 Sikkim 507 871 37  3
30 Tamil Nadu 53710 297  313280 5603  6420 80 
31 Telengana 22908 522  80586 1851  755 11 
32 Tripura 2448 208  6182 121  72
33 Uttarakhand 4350 135  10021 345  195
34 Uttar Pradesh 48291 506  131295 4638  2867 70 
35 West Bengal 27900 96  104959 3088  2737 48 
Total# 707668 10338  2280566 57989  56706 912 

Talking about the update in terms of the coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN has completed phase 1 human trials in just one month. Phase 1 of the vaccine trial was done on healthy people aged 18-55 years having no co-morbid conditions. Human trials of COVAXIN are going on in 12 sites across India.

Zydus Cadila is developing the other potential COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D. The doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in phase 1 clinical trial, which began on July 15. Phase 2 trial of ZyCoV-D started on August 5.

India now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases globally after the US and Brazil. Global coronavirus death toll topped 800,000 and more than 23.31 million people are reported be infected by the novel coronavirus globally. According to a Reuters tally, infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first case was identified in China in December 2019.

