New Delhi, July 25: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 43 Crore yesterday, i.e. on July 24. Cumulatively,43,31,50,864 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,72,431 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from June 21, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,43,138 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%. India has reported 39,742 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-eight continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India's active caseload today stands at 4,08,212 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,18,756 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.62 crore (45,62,89,567) tests so far. While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.24% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.31% today. The daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 34 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 48 consecutive days now.

