Moscow, September 7: Enteromix, an mRNA-based cancer vaccine, is making headlines for demonstrating "100% efficiency" and showing no serious side effects in early clinical trials, raising hopes for a revolutionary breakthrough in oncology. Developed in Russia, the vaccine trains the immune system to recognise and destroy cancer cells while shrinking tumours. Unlike traditional treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation, Enteromix is personalised for each patient.

The vaccine, developed by Russia’s National Medical Research Radiological Centre in collaboration with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology, employs a unique approach using four harmless viruses. These viruses are engineered to attack cancerous tumours directly while also boosting the patient’s immune response. The primary focus of Enteromix initially is colorectal cancer, with ongoing research targeting glioblastoma and specific types of melanoma, including ocular melanoma. Russia Earthquake: Doctors Continue Surgery As 8.8-Magnitude Quake Shakes Kamchatka Hospital, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Enteromix Clinical Trial Results

As per a News18 report, Enteromix underwent Phase I clinical trials involving 48 volunteers, focusing primarily on assessing safety and tolerability. The early results have been described as highly promising, with patients showing significant tumour reduction and no severe adverse effects. Researchers noted that the vaccine was effective in stimulating the immune system to target cancer cells. Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?

Preclinical studies indicated reductions in tumour size ranging from 60% to 80%, along with increased survival rates in animal models, providing a strong foundation for the human trials. While these initial findings are encouraging, experts emphasise that larger Phase II and III trials are required to validate the vaccine’s efficacy across broader patient populations.

The successful trials were first announced at major Russian forums, including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, underscoring Russia’s progress in biotechnology and medical research. With clinical trials completed, Enteromix now awaits final approval from the Russian Ministry of Health. If granted, it could become the first personalised mRNA-based cancer vaccine available to the public, potentially transforming cancer treatment globally.

