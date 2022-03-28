New Delhi, March 28: To enhance regional air connectivity, airline major IndiGo, on Monday commenced its new direct flight from Indore to Jammu. The new route was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. As per the airline, the addition of this new route from Indore is a part of IndiGo's strategy to enhance connectivity to central India.

"Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to Jammu which is one of India's most popular destinations for pilgrims and a gateway to Jammu & Kashmir," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

"The new route will cater to the increasing economic and tourism demand of the state. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine." IndiGo Flights to UAE Banned for a Week After Passengers Skipped Mandatory COVID-19 Test.

IndiGo operates a total of 632 weekly flights to and from Madhya Pradesh, including connections from destinations like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

