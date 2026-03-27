Mumbai, March 27: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat has intensified its food safety crackdown following a consumer complaint against a prominent bakery on CG Road. On Thursday, March 26, health department officials inspected Beekay Bakers after a customer reportedly discovered insects on "nankhatai" (traditional shortbread biscuits). The subsequent inspection revealed multiple hygiene violations, prompting the municipal body to issue a formal notice and impose a fine of INR 25,000 on the establishment.

Laboratory Testing and Evidence Collection

During the surprise check, health officials collected several batches of baked goods for detailed forensic analysis. Samples of nankhatai, coconut macaroons, and almond coconut biscuits were seized and dispatched to a state-certified food laboratory. Gujarat Govt Under Fire: Over 2.3 Tonnes of Narcotics Vanish, Officials Cite Rats and Drying.

The laboratory results will determine the extent of the contamination and whether further legal action against the bakery is warranted. For now, the fine serves as an immediate penalty for the visible sanitary lapses found on-site during the Thursday raid.

Citywide Food Safety Drive

The action against the CG Road bakery was part of a broader, four-day enforcement initiative conducted by the AMC health department from March 23 to March 26. This citywide drive targeted 229 different food units across various neighbourhoods in Ahmedabad to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act. The scale of the operation underscores significant gaps in local food handling:

Inspections: 229 food units surveyed.

229 food units surveyed. Notices Issued: 85 establishments received formal warnings for hygiene failures.

85 establishments received formal warnings for hygiene failures. Food Seizures: 144 kilograms of inedible food items were destroyed.

144 kilograms of inedible food items were destroyed. Liquid Disposal: 138 litres of beverages and liquids deemed unfit for consumption were discarded. Maharashtra Govt Moves 25 Leopards to Reliance Foundation’s Vantara Facility in Gujarat.

Ongoing Surveillance and Public Safety

In addition to the immediate destruction of spoiled stock, the AMC collected a total of 127 food samples from various units during the week. These samples are currently undergoing laboratory testing to identify chemical contaminants, unapproved additives, or bacterial growth. Health department officials have stated that such drives will continue intermittently to maintain public health standards. Consumers are encouraged to report any unhygienic practices or contaminated food products directly to the municipal corporation for immediate intervention.

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