Puri, March 8: In celebration of International Women’s Day, renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a unique sand animation in Puri on Sunday. This artwork, which took about 10 minutes to complete, beautifully conveyed the message of women’s empowerment, equality, and world peace. The sand animation highlighted inspiring examples of women’s strength and achievements, portraying some of India’s most admired female personalities. Through his creative work, Sahoo sought to recognise the courage, dedication, and accomplishments of women who have made significant contributions to society.

Reacting to the occasion, Sahoo said that personalities such as President Droupadi Murmu, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, and Vyomika Singh represent the success, courage, and empowerment of women in modern India. He added that many such women are the pride and glory of the country and continue to inspire future generations. Through this sand animation, Sahoo paid heartfelt tribute to millions of women across the world, acknowledging their strength and contributions in building a better and more inclusive society. International Women’s Day 2026 Google Doodle: Tech Giant Dedicates Special Doodle To Honour Visionary Females in Fields of STEM.

International Women’s Day 2026 is observed worldwide on March 8 as a day dedicated to recognising the achievements of women and raising awareness about gender equality. The day celebrates women’s contributions across social, economic, cultural, and political fields, while also drawing attention to the challenges many women continue to face. Every year, the occasion is marked by campaigns, events, and discussions focused on women’s rights and empowerment. The official theme for International Women’s Day 2026 is “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.” The theme emphasises the importance of ensuring that legal rights and protections for women are not only written into law but are also effectively implemented in everyday life.

The theme also aims to highlight the ongoing legal and social gaps faced by women across the world and calls for stronger efforts to ensure equal opportunities and justice for all. The roots of International Women’s Day date back to the early 1900s, when women across Europe and North America began demanding better working conditions, fair wages, and voting rights. In 1908, around 15,000 women marched in New York City, calling for shorter working hours, better pay, and the right to vote. Happy Women’s Day 2026 Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Images for Your Status.

Sand Animation in Puri Highlights Women’s Empowerment and Equality

Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation at his studio to mark International Women’s Day. The artwork highlighted women’s empowerment and portrayed inspiring Indian women, including Droupadi Murmu, Lata Mangeshkar, and P. V. Sindhu. pic.twitter.com/XfbzwKHgYh — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2026

A year later, activist Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an international day dedicated to women’s rights at a conference in Copenhagen. The proposal received strong support, and the day soon began to be observed in several countries. Later, the United Nations officially recognised International Women’s Day in 1975, and March 8 was subsequently adopted worldwide as a day to celebrate women’s rights, achievements, and equality.

