Bengaluru, March 30: While fans celebrated a high-scoring victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 28, the night ended in frustration for several spectators who lost their mobile phones during the IPL season opener. According to the Cubbon Park police, more than 20 cases of missing or stolen handsets were reported following the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While many phones are believed to have been misplaced in the post-match rush, authorities are also investigating a potential string of pickpocketing incidents. Bengaluru Jail Viral Video: 3 Prison Staff Suspended After Prisoners Caught Using Mobile Phones, Discussing RCB.

Gate No 3 Emerges as a Major Hotspot

Preliminary police reports indicate that the majority of these incidents occurred near Gate No. 3 as fans were exiting the stadium. The sudden surge of the crowd after RCB's six-wicket win created a chaotic environment where several individuals reportedly dropped or misplaced their devices. So far, eight formal complaints have been filed at the Cubbon Park police station, while more than 12 additional reports were registered directly through the state's "e-lost" portal. Police officials noted that a clearer picture of the total number of missing devices is expected to emerge over the next 48 hours as more fans check their belongings.

Recovery Efforts and CCTV Analysis

The Bengaluru police have already begun a recovery operation, successfully locating three mobile phones that were left behind in the stands and near the stairways. A senior officer confirmed that these devices are being returned to their rightful owners after verification. Officials are currently analysing CCTV footage from the stadium's exit points to determine if these were cases of simple misplacement or organised pickpocketing. The incident occurred despite a heavy security presence of nearly 2,000 personnel deployed to manage the sold-out crowd. The high demand for the season opener - which saw tickets sell out in minutes - resulted in significant congestion at the entry and exit gates. Virat Kohli Gives Flying Kiss To Wife Anushka Sharma After Guiding RCB To Victory Over SRH in IPL 2026 Opener.

This is not the first time IPL matches have been targeted by mobile theft gangs. Earlier this month, a specialised gang from West Bengal and Jharkhand was apprehended for similar activities in other metropolitan stadiums. Authorities have urged fans attending upcoming matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to remain vigilant and report any missing property immediately via the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to facilitate faster tracking.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).