Virat Kohli marked the start of IPL 2026 with a match-winning performance, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a three-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 202 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli anchored the innings with a composed unbeaten 74. Following the winning runs, he celebrated by blowing a flying kiss toward his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was cheering from the stands. Kohli’s innings was a masterclass in pacing. Despite early wickets, he shared a vital partnership with Devdutt Padikkal and then displayed calculated aggression, ensuring the defending champions secured two points in the season opener. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Highlights IPL 2026 Match 1:

Virat Kohli's Public Display of Affection For Wife Anushka Sharma

📸👀 - Virat Kohli giving Flying kiss to Anushka Sharma!! pic.twitter.com/IEeWTLVgvT — UtdXtra (@InsideUtdHQ) March 28, 2026

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