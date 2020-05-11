IRCTC not to Provide Blankets & Food, Passengers Must Arrive 90 Minutes Before Departure; Know All Rules of 15 Special Trains Run by Indian Railways

Indian Railways (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 11: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will not be providing food, blankets and bedsheets to passengers travelling in 15 pair of air-conditioned trains which are going to leave New Delhi on Tuesday. These trains are equivalent to the Rajdhani Express. Passengers can book their tickets from 4 pm onwards on Monday on the IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in. Full List of Train Routes to Resume on May 12 as Indian Railways Set to Partially Restart Booking of Tickets for Passengers.

The Passengers are required to arrive at the stations 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the trains. The Indian Railways on Sunday announced that it would be resuming passenger train services in a gradual manner from May 12. A total of 15 pair of these trains will leave only from Delhi. The Indian Railways alo advised all passengers travelling on these trains to download Arogya Setu app.

All the passengers coming to the railway station will be thermal screened before entering the station premises. The entry into the trains will be closed 15 minutes before the departure. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General (DG) Arun Kumar told IANS, "The RPF is making adequate arrangements in view of the resumption of the gradual train services amid the COVID-19 pandemic." Indian Railways to Restart Passenger Services From May 12, Trains to Begin From New Delhi, Bookings Only Online Via irctc.co.in.

The RPF team will also ensure that proper social distancing should be followed during the journey. The Railways in a statement had said. “Mandatory to wear face cover, undergo screening at departure; only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on trains.” The tickets for these trains will be available only on the IRCTC website and not on counters.

Notably, train services were suspended on March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus lockdown. However, from May 1, the national transporter has started to run the Shramik Special train to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists. Till 10 am on Monday, the national transporter has operated 468 Shramik Special trains and transported over 4.7 lakh people across several states. Out of these trains, 105 are in transit.