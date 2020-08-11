Mathura, August 11: The ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan was sealed on Tuesday after 22 people, including priests, tested positive for coronavirus. All the 22 people belonged to the temple and have been tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami. According to a tweet by ANI, the official at the temple said that the movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed.

Janmashtmi, is a special day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is also believed to be the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva and it is believed that he took birth to protect people staying in Mathura from the wrath of King Kansa. This year, Janmashtami celebrations will begin August 11 and people are likely to celebrate it the next day too. When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2020? Date and Puja Time to Observe Janmashtami Vrat; Holy Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Celebrations Related to Gokulashtami.

ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan sealed after 22 people, including priests, from the temple tested positive for #COVID19, ahead of #Janmashtami. Official says,"Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed." pic.twitter.com/K646uuJePU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2020

Sri Krishna-Balaram Mandir or ISKCON Vrindavan is one of the major ISKCON temples in the world. It is located in the holy city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The Krishna-Balaram Mandir enforces one of the highest standards of cleanliness and of deity worship in all of Vrindavan.

The deities of the temple are Krishna and Balarama. On the right altar are Radha Krishna with Gopi, Lalita and Vishakha. On the left altar is a Murti of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu with Nityananda, and of Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada and his spiritual teacher Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura.

