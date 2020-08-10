Janmashtami 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance of Gokulashtami Puja: Krishna Janmashtami is the annual commemoration of the birth of Lord Krishna. Lovingly known by many names from Gokul to Kanhaiya, Lord Krishna’s birth has been an important celebration for Hindus across the world. Krishna Janmashtami celebration is filled with night long aartis followed by the frivolous celebration of Dahi Handi the next day. Janmashtami 2020 will be celebrated on two days i.e. on August 11 and August 12. The first one is for Smarta Sampradaya and the latter date is for Vaishnava Sampradaya. The celebrations are bound to be different, as we continue to battle the pandemic and people cancelling the annual Dahi Handi celebrations. However, Krishna Janmashtami 2020 will still be a crucial celebration. Here is everything you need to know about the significance of Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami 2020 Date, Timing and more! Janmashtami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

When is Krishna Janmashtami 2020? Date (Tithi) and Puja Time (Shubh Muhurat)

Krishna Janmashtami, as the name suggests, is celebrated on the Ashtami (eighth day), the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Shraavana or Bhadrapad. Devotees will observe Janmashtami Vrat (fasting) on August 11 and August 12 while Gokulashtami celebrations will take place on August 12 and August 13 according to Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya.

Ashtami Tithi begins - 09:06 AM on August 11, 2020

Ashtami Tithi ends - 11:16 AM on August 12, 2020

Puja Time – 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 12

Duration – 00 Hours 43 Mins

Dahi Handi on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

How is Gokulashtami Celebrated?

Traditionally the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth begins on the evening of Ashtami and goes on till the next day. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born at midnight, and he is invited into the world by decorating a cradle, dressing Baby Kanhaiya in colourful clothing and preparing various sweets and delicacies. People in different parts of the country welcome Lord Krishna’s birth differently. People in South India draw elaborate rangoli, which includes footsteps of Lord Krishna entering the house. In North India, people decorate Lord Krishna’s cradle and welcome Him home.

Significance of Krishna Janmashtami

It is believed that Lord Krishna visits the homes of his devotees on this day. Janmashtami is a day of celebration for Hindus who are welcoming Lord Krishan into this world. The celebration often involves singing hymns and songs through the night, observing a stringent fast and the celebration continues on the next day. Gokulashtami celebrations also include the breaking of Dahi handi. Lord Krishna was known for notoriously eating butter in his childhood and Dahi Handi celebrations revolve around this tradition. People form humongous human pyramids as they try to break the handi and ‘steal the butter’.

Gokulashtami celebrations are traditionally extremely grand with functions organised in several temples. It is celebrated particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, along with major Vaishnava and non-sectarian communities found in Manipur, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and all other states of India. However, this year, the celebrations are bound to be smaller, and safer. However, the essence of the celebration is sure to remain. Here’s hoping that this celebration fills our life with prosperity, happiness and positive energy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).