Jadavpur University Election Results 2020: Left-Wing Organisations Sweep Student Union Polls, ABVP Finishes Second in Engineering Faculty

Jadavpur University. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, February 20: Left-wing student organisations swept the student union elections at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University. The counting of votes was held on Thursday. The student union elections took place at the university after three years. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP) wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) contested the Jadavpur University’s student union elections for the first time. Jadavpur University Students Protesting Against JNU Violence Lathicharged After Clashes With Police, Shows Video.

As per reports, the Students Federation of India (SFI) retained the Arts Faculty. However, Democratic Students Association (DSA), an extreme-Left group, gave a tough fight to the SFI. We The Independent (WTI) also retained the Science Faculty. West Bengal: Jadavpur University Likely to Deny Permission to JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh to Address Students on Campus.

According to a report published in India TV, radical left Democratic Students Federation retained all the four office-bearers' post in the Engineering faculty. The ABVP finished second ahead of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in the Engineering faculty. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP), students body of the ruling TMC, came at the fourth spot.

The Jadavpur University elections took place on Wednesday. The elections were held for posts of 12 office bearers and over 600 class representatives. As per reports, the humanities faculty has 4,000 students. Meanwhile, science and engineering faculty have 2,000 and 700 students.