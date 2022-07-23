Hyderabad, July 23: A 17-year-old resident of Hussaini Alam area of South Hyderabad was beaten amidst a Bonalu festival procession for refusing to chant the Hindu slogan Jai Sri Ram. The minor boy reportedly hails from a minority community.

According to India Today, the Hyderabad teen was not only beaten up by miscreants but also forced to apply tilak on forehead and chant Jai Sri Ram. The incident took place in the Charmahal area of the city on Thursday night. Mumbai: Taxi Driver Beaten, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; Three Accused Arrested. The news report suggested that the victim had lodged a complaint with the Charminar police after which identified accused Rupesh Sharma was taken to custody.

Bonalu, celebrated in grandeur in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, is a traditional Hindu festival associated with Goddess Durga or Mahakali. It is considered an auspicious one especially for transgenders and females. One of the rituals concerned with the Bonalu festival is dressing in shades of yellow and red, carrying out a religious walk with Goddess idol and kalas (mostly placing above their head). The devotees, some barefoot, indulge in reciting holy mantras during the procession.

