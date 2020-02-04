Jammu: 18-year-old Rape Survivor Gives Birth to Stillborn Baby in Poonch

Representational image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay) IMAGE USED FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY

Jammu, February 4: An 18-year-old woman gave birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district here, with the police registering a case of rape against a man who had allegedly sexually exploited her on false promises of marriage. An investigation has been launched to track down the man, based on a complaint filed by the parents of the woman, the police said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Monday, where she had a stillborn baby weighing three kilograms, officials said. An autopsy has been conducted on the baby, they added. Medical Apathy in Haryana: Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby in Government Hospital Washroom.

The accused, identified as Anwar Ahmed, had allegedly sexually exploited the woman on false assurance of marriage, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar said.