Srinagar, Nov 29: Three women, including a mother and her daughter, were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said the three women were found dead in the Lari village of Uri tehsil in Baramulla district.

Reports said the tragedy could have been caused by a cooking gas cylinder blast, but the police said the cause of the death was yet to be established adding that a police team has been rushed to the village.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).