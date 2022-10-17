Srinagar, October 17: Angered by recent innocent killings in Kashmir, some social activists on Monday damaged the office of the separatist Hurriyat conference in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. A group of social activists gathered outside the Rajbagh locality office of the separatist Hurriyat Conference.

Visibly angered over the recent killings, the group of activists told reporters that the Hurriyat leaders had deceived the people for the past 30 years and they were responsible for killing innocents in Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandit Killings: Farooq Abdullah Hits Out at BJP Over Normalcy Claims, Says ‘Murders Won’t Stop Until Justice Is Served’ (Watch Video).

The group of activists brought down the office board of the Hurriyat conference with bare hands. The Hurriyat conference is a conglomerate of separatist parties who stand for secession of Kashmir from India. Kashmiri Pandit Shopkeeper Injured After Being Shot by Terrorists in Shopian.

Between themselves, the Hurriyat leaders are divided over whether they seek an independent state or merger with Pakistan. This difference finally resulted in the split of the Hurriyat conference into the one headed by late Syed Ali Geelani and the other by Miwaiz Umar Farooq.

