Srinagar, January 5: An encounter has started between the terrorists and security forces in the Chotigam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Friday. "Encounter has started in the Chotigam area of Shopian district. "Shopian Police, Army and CRPF are on the job," police said.

Encounter Breaks Out in Shopian

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

#WATCH | J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hOyD4CVEqc — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces. More details are awaited. There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

