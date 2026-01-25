Ashoknagar, January 25: One of Madhya Pradesh’s most prominent spiritual centres, Anandpur Dham Ashram, has been engulfed in a major controversy following allegations of S*xual misconduct, human trafficking and internal corruption within its management. The ashram, run by the Shri Anandpur Trust, is now under intense public and political scrutiny.

The issue came into focus after Congress leader Baijnath Singh Yadav alleged the existence of an obscene video linked to the ashram premises. He has demanded a high-level and independent investigation, claiming the footage is indicative of deeper, systemic S*xual exploitation within the institution. According to local reports, complaints and court petitions filed by former trust members have also raised disturbing allegations of exploitation of women residing at trust-affiliated centres, including the Mavan Ashram. Some petitions have even alleged attempts at human trafficking, triggering widespread outrage. ‘1 Minute 42 Second’ Viral Video: Couple Caught in ‘OYO’ Train Toilet Triggers Privacy Debate.

Anandpur Dham Ashram Faces S*x Video, Abuse Allegations

मध्य प्रदेश के आनंदपुर धाम आश्रम के कई सेक्स वीडियो वायरल हैं. आश्रम में रहने वाली महिलाओं का कहना है- यी वीडियो आश्रम में ही बने हैं. हम भी इन वीडियोज को देख चुके हैं. वहीं, आश्रम समिति की सदस्य डॉ. ममता मलिक का कहना है 👇 "भारतीय संस्कृति में कितने ऋषियों-मुनियों की कथाएं… pic.twitter.com/XHYLztneyp — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) January 24, 2026

Women living in the ashram have alleged that the videos were recorded inside the ashram premises itself. They claim that they have personally seen these videos. Meanwhile, ashram committee member Dr Mamta Malik said: “In Indian culture, there are many stories of sages and saints who were captivated on seeing apsaras and lost their celibacy. This does not amount to a crime. Even if someone made a mistake once or twice, we do not consider it a criminal act.” Why Arohi Mim Has Not Denied the ‘3 Minute 24 Second’ Viral Video Link.

At the core of the controversy is an internal power struggle over the “Guru Gaddi”, the prestigious seat of spiritual authority within the trust. The dispute became public in mid-2025 after two senior Mahatmas were expelled by the trust administration. The expelled members later approached the High Court, alleging that their removal was aimed at consolidating power and gaining control over the trust’s extensive properties and financial resources. They have accused the current leadership of financial mismanagement and ethical violations.

The controversy has also taken on political overtones, as Anandpur Dham has significant influence and visibility. The Congress party has pointed to the visit of Narendra Modi to the ashram in April 2025, alleging that political connections may be shielding the trust from swift action.

The Shri Anandpur Trust has denied all allegations, calling them a conspiracy by disgruntled former members. However, with related cases already before the High Court, demands for a comprehensive and impartial probe continue to grow.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

