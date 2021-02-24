Srinagar, February 24: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Shalgul forest area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. "Encounter has started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara, Anantnag. Police and Army are on the job," police said.

