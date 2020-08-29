Srinagar, August 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces, in a joint operation, neutralised three unidentified terrorists on Saturday. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at 1 am in Zadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A soldier was also martyred in the encounter. The identities of slain terrorists and the martyred jawan were not immediately known. Jammu and Kashmir: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kiloora Area of Shopian During Encounter.

According to the police, incrimination materials including arms and ammunition were seized from the encounter site and the search operation is underway. "Pulwama encounter -- Update: 03 unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition seized. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorists, Including Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander, Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Shopian And Handwara.

3 Terrorists Killed in Pulwama Encounter:

On Friday, a terrorist hideout was busted by a joint team of police, Army and CRPF in the Tral area of Pulwama district. The search operation was launched after security forces recieved information regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Takiya Gulabagh Tral area. "During search, hideout of JeM was busted and subsequently destroyed," police said.

In a separate operation on Friday, security forces gunned down four terrorists in Kiloora area of Shopian district. A terrorist also surrendered. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Shakoor Parray, Al Badr district commander, and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who abducted and killed Khanmoh’s Sarpanch, were among killed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).